Open Menu

China's Economy Capable Of Steady Annual Growth Through 2035: Former VP Of World Bank

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 02:40 PM

China's economy capable of steady annual growth through 2035: former VP of World Bank

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The world is currently undergoing changes unseen in a century. The economy is the foundation of these changes. In the 21st century to date, the most important factor in this dramatic change in the world economic landscape is the rise of China.

In 2000, measured by purchasing power parity, China's economic aggregate accounted for 6.9 percent of the world's total. The proportion rose to 16.8 percent in 2018, an increase of 9.9 percentage points. The share of G8 fell from 47 percent to 34.7 percent.

The rise of China has caused concern about a possible Thucydides Trap with the United States. China is now the world's largest trading nation, the largest trading partner of more than 120 countries and regions, and the second-largest trading partner of more than 70 other countries. The U.

S. rivalry with China is a source of uncertainty for all countries in the world.

I believe that when China's per capita GDP reaches 50 percent of that of the United States, the world will enter a new stable pattern.

There are three reasons. First, China's population quadruples that of the United States, and the Chinese economy will be twice the size of the U.S. economy by then.

Second, China's developed regions -- Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai, as well as the Shandong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangdong provinces along the eastern coast with a combined population of more than 400 million -- will have a per capita GDP equivalent to that of the United States, and their economic volume, industry and technology will also be at the same level, and then the United States will lose its technological supremacy over China.

Related Topics

Century World Technology China Tianjin Beijing Shanghai Same United States 2018 All From Industry Share Million

Recent Stories

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

44 minutes ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

44 minutes ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

44 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

1 hour ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

2 hours ago
 Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

2 hours ago
Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

2 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

2 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous