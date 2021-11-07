(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Chinese team Edward Gaming were crowned world League of Legends champions by beating South Korean title holders Damwon in Reykjavik late on Saturday.

Videos posted on social media showed thousands of fans gathered in Chinese cities wildly celebrating the win.

Damwon went into the final as favourites after an impressive route through the playoffs including a superb victory against fellow South Koreans T1, the team including and part-owned by "Faker", widely considered the greatest ever League of Legends player.

Edward Gaming (EDG) dug deep to force Damwon into a fifth and decisive game in Iceland on Saturday.

Even the world's best League of Legends player, "Showmaker", real name Heo Su, couldn't save the South Korean team.

"There are multiple reasons (for this loss) but I think we were not able to pay attention to details and also EDG prepared really well," 21-year-old Showmaker said.

EDG player Scout, who was named the MVP of the finals, said: "Every moment in this whole journey was impressive and memorable.

"I'm really happy that we were able to get this trophy."The world championships had been scheduled to be held in China but were moved to the Icelandic capital and took place entirely behind closed doors because of the pandemic.