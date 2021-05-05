UrduPoint.com
China's Electronic Information Manufacturing Sector Sees Steady Growth

Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:50 PM

China's electronic information manufacturing sector sees steady growth

BEIJING, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :) -- China's electronic information manufacturing sector registered robust growth in the first quarter of the year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The added value of electronic information manufacturers with an annual operating revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (about 3.09 million U.S.

Dollars) rose 30 percent year on year in the period, MIIT data shows.

Major enterprises in the industry saw their total export delivery value increase 31.1 percent year on year in the first three months, while fixed-asset investment into the sector soared 40.4 percent over a year earlier.

In March alone, China's smartphone output climbed 14.2 percent year on year to 110 million units. The outputs of microcomputers and integrated circuits respectively surged 39.8 percent and 37.4 percent.

