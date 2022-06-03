UrduPoint.com

China's Electronic Information Manufacturing Sector Posts Steady Growth

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :China's electronic information manufacturing sector maintained steady growth in the first four months of 2022, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

The added value of electronic information manufacturers with annual operating revenues of at least 20 million Yuan (about 3 million U.S. Dollars) expanded 10.7 percent year on year during the period.

The growth rate was down from a 12.7-percent increase registered in the first quarter, the ministry said.

The output of mobile phones fell 1.3 percent year on year to 480 million units from January to April, including 370 million units of smartphones. The production of microcomputer equipment was 140 million units, down 2.8 percent from a year ago.

Data also showed that the electronic information manufacturing sector raked in 189.8 billion yuan in total profits in the first four months, down 2.9 percent year on year. The operating revenue of the sector totaled 4.48 trillion yuan, up 7 percent year on year.

