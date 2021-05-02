UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Equipment Manufacturing Output Surges 40 Pct In Q1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 02:50 PM

China's equipment manufacturing output surges 40 pct in Q1

BEIJING, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :China's equipment manufacturing sector saw rapid expansion in the first quarter of this year amid broader economic recovery, official data showed.

A key barometer of the country's manufacturing strength and overall economic operation, the equipment manufacturing sector saw its added value increase 39.

9 percent year on year in the first three months, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

Combined profits of the sector jumped 710 percent year on year in the first two months.

Data from the ministry also showed that the output of engineering machinery and trucks surged more than 70 percent from a year ago in the first quarter, reflecting sound momentum in production and construction.

Related Topics

Technology From Industry

Recent Stories

TAQA completes $1.5 billion 7-year and 30-year dua ..

56 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Almaty

2 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 daily cases hold close to re ..

2 hours ago

UN condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan&#039;s L ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.