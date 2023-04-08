BEIJING, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) --:China's major excavator manufacturers reported an increase in exports in the first quarter of the year, industry data showed.

In that period, exports of China's major excavator makers rose 13.

3 percent year on year to 28,643 units, data from the China Construction Machinery Association showed.

Sales of the equipment declined 25.5 percent from the previous year to 57,471 units during the same period.

In March alone, excavator exports came in at 11,679 units, rising 10.9 percent year on year.