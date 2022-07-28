UrduPoint.com

China's Expansion Of Palm Oil Imports To Boost Indonesia's Export Values

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 02:50 PM

China's expansion of palm oil imports to boost Indonesia's export values

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :China's pledge to increase crude palm oil (CPO) imports from Indonesia would significantly help boost the latter's export values and raise the price of fresh fruit bunches (FFB), Indonesia's coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment said on Wednesday.

"Thank you very much for China's commitment to add their CPO import volume from Indonesia.

This will help us improve the welfare of around 16 million local palm oil farmers here in Indonesia," Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said in a written statement.

The FFB prices among farmers in the world's largest palm oil producing country are currently declining due to stockpiles and oversupply. Data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association show that the current palm oil stocks in Indonesia have excessively reached 7 million tons. "We hope China can keep helping Indonesia by increasing our palm oil trade," Luhut said.

Related Topics

World Import China Oil Price Indonesia Stocks From Million

Recent Stories

vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with It ..

Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life

3 hours ago
 Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization ..

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

3 hours ago
 Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products ..

Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products during Summer Launch Event in ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in r ..

Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in rescue & relief efforts in floo ..

3 hours ago
 PM says all state organs should act within constit ..

PM says all state organs should act within constitutional domains

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.