UrduPoint.com

China's Export Container Shipping Index Slightly Down In May

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2022 | 05:20 PM

China's export container shipping index slightly down in May

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :China's index of export container transport edges down in May, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) decreased by 0.4 percent month on month to 3,117.94 in the period, said the exchange.

The sub-reading for the Persian Gulf/Red Sea service led the drop with a month-on-month decline of 14.

1 percent, followed by the South Africa service, which went down 5.1 percent from the previous month.

Bucking the trend of decline, the sub-reading for the west coast America service rose 7.2 percent from that of April.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers. The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shanghai South Africa April May From

Recent Stories

DAO PropTech bags the ‘PropTech Innovation Award ..

DAO PropTech bags the ‘PropTech Innovation Award 2022’

20 seconds ago
 Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidiz ..

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidized financing to empower dairy ..

56 minutes ago
 Federal Government Ministers push traders to close ..

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early

2 hours ago
 IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a re ..

IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a report for Shireen Mazari’s ar ..

3 hours ago
 Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: ..

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.