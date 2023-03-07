UrduPoint.com

China's Exports Of Goods Up 0.9 Pct In Jan.-Feb.

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

BEIJING,March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :-- China's exports of goods rose 0.9 percent year on year during the first two months of the year to 3.5 trillion Yuan (about 506.10 billion U.S. Dollars), hitting a new high, official data showed Tuesday.

The country's foreign trade of goods edged down 0.8 percent year on year to 6.18 trillion yuan in the period, according to the General Administration of Customs.

