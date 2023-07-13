Open Menu

China's Exports Of Major Green Products Surge 61.6 Pct In H1

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 11:00 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) --:The total export value of China's three major tech-intensive green products -- solar batteries, lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles -- soared 61.6 percent year on year in the first half of 2023, customs data showed Thursday.

Together they contributed 1.8 percentage points to the overall export growth during the same period, according to the General Administration of Customs.

The country's total goods imports and exports expanded 2.1 percent year on year to 20.1 trillion Yuan (about 2.8 trillion U.S. Dollars) in the first half of the year, the data revealed.

