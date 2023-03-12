BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :China's courier sector registered expansion in February, a monthly industry index showed.

China's express delivery development index for February came in at 254.8, up 11.1 percent year on year, according to the State Post Bureau (SPB).

The sub-index for the development scale grew 36.5 percent from a year earlier, said the SPB, adding that the monthly volume of parcels delivered is estimated to have increased 36 percent year on year while express delivery revenue went up 38 percent.

The sub-index for development capacity and trend both picked up over 8 percent year on year, and the sector is expected to maintain medium-high growth in March, according to the SPB.

China's courier sector saw its delivery volume exceed 20 billion parcels this year by March 8, 72 days earlier than in 2019, demonstrating the vigorous vitality of China's express delivery industry and the resilience and potential of the Chinese consumer market, the SPB said.