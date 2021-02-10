UrduPoint.com
China's Factory-gate Prices Rise In January As Demand Improves

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

China's factory-gate prices rise in January as demand improves

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :China's producer prices went up in January amid a steady recovery in domestic demand, official data showed Wednesday.

The producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, rose 0.3 percent year on year in January, compared with a 0.4-percent drop in December 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

On a monthly basis, the PPI rose 1 percent last month driven by the continued recovery of domestic demand and soaring prices of some global commodities, said NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan.

Among the 40 surveyed industrial sectors, 25 saw prices increase month on month, while 10 reported price drops and 5 witnessed unchanged prices.

A breakdown of the data showed that the PPI for the domestic oil and natural gas extraction sector rose 8.2 percent due to continued growth in international crude oil prices.

With increasing demand for winter heating, the PPI for gas production and supply sector rose 3.9 percent month on month, Dong said.

Meanwhile, rising demand for electricity consumption boosted the PPI for coal mining industry, which went up 6.4 percent from the previous month.

The PPI data came along with the release of the consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, which declined 0.3 percent year on year in January.

