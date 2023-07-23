Open Menu

China's Farm Produce Foreign Trade Up 6.4 Pct In H1

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 01:50 PM

China's farm produce foreign trade up 6.4 pct in H1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) --:China's foreign trade of agricultural products rose 6.4 percent year on year in the first half of this year (H1), official data showed.

The country's imports and exports of farm produce totaled 171.76 billion U.S. Dollars during the period, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

China's exports of agricultural products went up 1.7 percent year on year to 47.71 billion dollars, said the ministry.

Its imports of such products reached 124.05 billion dollars, climbing 8.3 percent from the same period last year.

China's trade deficit for farm produce stood at 76.34 billion dollars in the same period, up 12.9 percent year on year, the data also revealed.

Related Topics

Exports Agriculture Same From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

13 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

14 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

14 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

14 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

14 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

14 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

14 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

14 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

14 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous