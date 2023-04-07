Close
China's Farm Produce Imports, Exports Up In First Two Months

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 01:10 PM

China's farm produce imports, exports up in first two months

BEIJING,April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :China's foreign trade of agricultural products registered stable growth in the first two months of this year, official data shows.

During the period, the country's total imports and exports of farm produce stood at 54.16 billion U.S.

dollars, rising 9 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

In breakdown, China's agricultural imports climbed 11.6 percent year on year to 39.62 billion Dollars in the January-February period.

The country's exports of farm produce went up 2.3 percent from the same period of 2022 to 14.55 billion dollars during the same period.

