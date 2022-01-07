BEIJING, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), also dubbed as the "China Sky Eye," scientists have obtained accurate magnetic field strength in molecular cloud, a region of the interstellar medium that seems ready to form stars.

Employing the technique of HI Narrow Self Absorption (HINSA), they achieved a clear detection of the Zeeman effect -- the splitting of a spectral line into several components of frequency in the presence of a magnetic field. It is the only direct probe of interstellar magnetic field strength.

The result suggested that such clouds achieve super-critical state, a critical point when they collapse into stars, happened earlier than previously thought based on the standard model.The study was published in Nature on Thursday.