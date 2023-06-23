Open Menu

China's FAST Telescope Detects Record-breaking Binary Pulsar

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 10:50 AM

GUIYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :-- China's FAST telescope identified a binary pulsar with an orbital period of 53.3 minutes, the shortest known period for a pulsar binary system.

The research, mainly conducted by a team led by scientists from the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese academy of Sciences (NAOC), was published in the journal Nature Wednesday.

Pulsars, or fast-spinning neutron stars, originate from the imploded cores of massive dying stars through supernova explosions. Pulsar observation is an important task for FAST, which can be used to confirm the existence of gravitational radiation and black holes, and help solve many other major questions in physics.

