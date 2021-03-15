UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's FDI Inflow Surges In Jan.-Feb.

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

China's FDI inflow surges in Jan.-Feb.

CHINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 31.5 percent year on year to 176.76 billion Yuan in the first two months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Monday.

In U.S. Dollar terms, the inflow went up 34.2 percent year on year to 26.07 billion Dollars.

Foreign investment in the service industry came in at 141.74 billion yuan during the period, up 48.7 percent year on year.

China's eastern, central and western regions attracted 32.3 percent, 11.1 percent and 50.9 percent, respectively, of the FDI.

FDI into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 6.2 percent year on year to a record high of 999.98 billion yuan in 2020, earlier data showed.

Related Topics

Dollar China 2020 Commerce Industry Billion

Recent Stories

DP World JV completes first 10,000 container moves ..

21 minutes ago

No fee increase at Dubai schools for 2021-22 acade ..

36 minutes ago

CBUAE’s Targeted Economic Support Scheme marks o ..

1 hour ago

Public Prosecution highlights potential punishment ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed Al Hashemi of Majid Al Futtaim named World ..

1 hour ago

DMCC welcomes ‘The Place Business Centre’ to i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.