UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's FDI Inflow Up 28.7 Pct In H1

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

China's FDI inflow up 28.7 pct in H1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, surged 28.7 percent year on year to 607.84 billion yuan, or 90.96 billion U.S. Dollars, in the first half of this year, the Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday.

The value increased 27.1 percent from the same period in 2019.

Foreign investment in the service industry came in at 482.77 billion Yuan during the period, up 33.

4 percent year on year, with foreign investment in the high-tech services sector rising 42.7 percent.

Investment from the countries along the Belt and Road expanded 49.6 percent, and investment from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the European Union rose 50.7 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively, in H1.

The foreign investment actually used by China's eastern, central and western regions increased by 29.7 percent, 33.6 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.

Related Topics

China European Union Road Same 2019 Commerce From Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Bigger Celebrations, Bigger Offers! OPPO F19 and A ..

13 minutes ago

Moonis Elahi's appointment to the federal cabinet ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikh Saud honours outstanding graduates in Umm A ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi ministry launches awareness campaign for Haj ..

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President Macron on Basti ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 1,980 new cases of coronavirus, 2 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.