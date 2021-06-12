BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, surged 35.4 percent year on year to 481 billion Yuan (about 75.3 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first five months of this year, the Ministry of Commerce said Saturday.

The volume increased 30.3 percent from the same period in 2019.

Foreign investment in the service industry came in at 381.9 billion yuan during the period, up 41.6 percent year on year.