UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's FDI Inflow Up 35.4 Pct In Jan.- May

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

China's FDI inflow up 35.4 pct in Jan.- May

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, surged 35.4 percent year on year to 481 billion Yuan (about 75.3 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first five months of this year, the Ministry of Commerce said Saturday.

The volume increased 30.3 percent from the same period in 2019.

Foreign investment in the service industry came in at 381.9 billion yuan during the period, up 41.6 percent year on year.

Related Topics

China Same 2019 Commerce From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Budget 2021-22: POL prices are likely to increase ..

5 minutes ago

CBUAE issues guidances for its licensed financial ..

27 minutes ago

COAS visits Sialkot, Kotli, witnesses troops’ ex ..

34 minutes ago

337248 people completes vaccination course in KP: ..

27 minutes ago

Paris Police Disperse Large Street Party Over Sani ..

28 minutes ago

20 held for gambling in faisalabad

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.