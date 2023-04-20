- Home
China's FDI Inflow Up 4.9 Pct In First Three Months
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 4.9 percent year on year in the first three months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.
