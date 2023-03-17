UrduPoint.com

China's FDI Inflow Up 6.1 Pct In First Two Months

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 6.1 percent year on year to 268.44 billion Yuan in the first two months of 2023, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

In U.S. Dollar terms, the FDI inflow went up 1 percent year on year to 39.71 billion U.S. Dollars.

The service industry saw FDI inflow increase by 10.

1 percent year on year during the first two months, while that for high-tech industries jumped by 32 percent from a year earlier, data from the ministry showed.

Specifically, FDI in high-tech manufacturing surged 68.9 percent from the same period a year ago, while that in the high-tech service sector rose 23.3 percent year on year. During the period, investment from Belt and Road countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations climbed 11 percent and 11.8 percent, respectively, year on year.

