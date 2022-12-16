UrduPoint.com

China's Fiberglass Giant Opens New Production Line In Egypt

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

AIN SOKHNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :China's giant fiberglass producer Jushi on Thursday inaugurated a new production line at its Egyptian factory located in Ain Sokhna of the Suez province.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several Egyptian and Chinese officials, businessmen and diplomats, including representatives from the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), Chinese industrial developer Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area (TEDA), and the Chinese embassy in Cairo.

The new line has a production capacity of 120,000 metric tons of fiberglass annually to meet the needs of the markets in Europe, the United States and the middle East, said Zhang Wenchao, oversea director of China Jushi.

Established in Suez in 2012, Jushi Egypt completed a fiberglass production base with an annual output of 220,000 metric tons in August 2018, so the new line will increase its total production capacity in Egypt to 340,000 metric tons per year, Zhang explained.

Jushi Egypt provides hundreds of job opportunities for Egyptians, as about 98 percent of its employees are Egyptians.

"The new fiberglass production line has added 600 new employees to Jushi Egypt's manpower, raising the total number of employees in the venture to 2,200," said Wu Ping, the general manager of Jushi Egypt.

SCZone officials lauded the win-win cooperation between Egypt and China Jushi, whose joint venture has made Egypt the 4th largest fiberglass maker in the world, exporting more than 95 percent of Jushi Egypt's production to Europe and the Americas.

"This shows how the SCZone can be used as an export hub for the Chinese companies operating in Egypt," SCZone Chairman Waleid Gamaleldien told Xinhua at the inauguration ceremony.

"Jushi for us is a very successful story. It provides direct and indirect employment and uses local labor in investment. It is one of the very important Chinese investments in Egypt," said Gamaleldien.

