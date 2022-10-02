UrduPoint.com

China's Financial Leasing Sector Posts Steady Expansion

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2022 | 04:30 PM

China's financial leasing sector posts steady expansion

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) --:China's financial leasing sector registered a steady expansion in 2021 despite COVID-19 shocks, a report from the China Banking Association showed.

As of the end of 2021, total assets of the country's financial leasing sector hit 3.58 trillion Yuan (about 504.24 billion U.S. Dollars), up 3.

69 percent from a year ago, according to the report.

Products related to green development saw rapid growth last year. Data showed that the newly-added green leasing business expanded 81.75 percent year on year to 124.34 billion yuan in 2021.

The sector has also beefed up support to the real economy, with focuses put on strategic emerging and logistics sectors, according to the report.

Related Topics

Business China From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

7 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

16 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

16 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

16 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.