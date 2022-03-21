UrduPoint.com

China's First Cargo Airport Completes Flight Test Of Air Freighter

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 10:40 AM

China's first cargo airport completes flight test of air freighter

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :China's first cargo airport in the city of Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province, completed its flight test on Saturday, marking the country's first flight trial of a new airport using an air freighter.

The Ezhou Huahu Airport is also Asia's first and the world's fourth professional cargo airport. The passenger throughput of the new airport is designed to reach 1 million, with cargo and mail throughput hitting 2.45 million tonnes in 2025, according to CGTN.

Flight test aimed to verify the airport's flight procedure, navigation equipment and ground support facilities meeting safety requirements.

The completion of the flight test signals the airport is ready for operation.

With its construction started in December 2017, Huahu Airport is expected to open to traffic around the end of June this year. It will launch 10 international flights and 50 domestic flights. The airport will serve passengers in daytime and transport cargo at night.

Equipped with two runway and taxiway systems and a freight transfer center spanning nearly 700,000 square meters, the airport will serve as an air cargo hub and feeder airport for passenger transport.

Related Topics

World China Traffic Hub June December 2017 Asia Million Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st March 2022

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

1 day ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

1 day ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>