China's First Domestic HPV Vaccine Shows 100 Pct Efficiency In Clinical Trial

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 04:10 PM

China's first domestic HPV vaccine shows 100 pct efficiency in clinical trial

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :A recent study has found that China's first self-developed HPV vaccine Cecolin can offer female adults full immunity against two types of human papillomavirus (HPV).

A group of Chinese researchers analyzed data from 66-month follow-up visits as a part of the bivalent vaccine's Phase 3 clinical trial and found that its efficacy against high-grade genital lesions, typical symptoms of cervical cancer, reached 100 percent.

Furthermore, the E coli-produced HPV 16/18 recombinant vaccine realized a 97 percent efficacy against persistent HPV infections, according to the study published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

The clinical trial included 7,372 healthy women aged 18 to 45, with 3,689 in the vaccinated group and 3,683 in the control group. The cumulative incidence in the vaccinated group was noticeably lower than that in the control group, according to the study.

Cecolin is jointly developed by Xiamen University and Xiamen Innovax, making China the third country in the world to attain an independent cervical cancer vaccine supply after the United States and the United Kingdom. It earned the World Health Organization Prequalification in October 2021.

