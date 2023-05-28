UrduPoint.com

China's First Homegrown Passenger Jet Takes Off On Maiden Commercial Flight

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :China's first domestically produced passenger jet, the C919, took off on its maiden commercial flight on Sunday.

China Eastern Airlines flight MU9191 rose into the skies above Shanghai Hongqiao Airport just after 10:30 a.m. (0230 GMT), footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed.

The plane is carrying over 130 passengers on China Eastern Airlines flight MU9191 to Beijing's Capital International Airport, CCTV said.

The flight is expected to land at its destination at 1:10 pm (0510 GMT), according to the airline's website.

Footage broadcast by state media showed dozens of passengers gathering at the sun-drenched Shanghai airfield to admire the sleek white jet.

They then filed into the narrow-body plane which taxied to the runway before taking off.

Passengers received red boarding passes and will enjoy a sumptuous "themed meal" to commemorate the flight, CCTV reported.

China has invested heavily in the production of the homegrown jet as it seeks to become self-sufficient in key technologies.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

