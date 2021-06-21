UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's First REITs Begin Trading

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:10 AM

China's first REITs begin trading

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :China's first batch of infrastructure real estate investment trusts (REITs) began trading Monday, with five on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and four on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The price change limit is 30 percent on the first day of listing and 10 percent after that.

The nine infrastructure REITs are expected to channel investment into projects such as highways, industrial parks, storage and logistics, and sewage treatment.

In April 2020, China initiated a pilot scheme for infrastructure REITs. In mid-May this year, the securities authority approved the registration of the country's first batch of nine REITs and, on May 31, China kicked off sales of the REITs.

Infrastructure REITs can generate new capital to help fund the sector's expansion and provide companies with additional liquidity and deleveraging opportunities, according to a recent report from Moody's Investors Service.

Infrastructure REITs allow companies to monetize their infrastructure assets and apply sale proceeds to future finance projects or debt reduction. The assets' operating records and ability to generate positive cash flows will also reduce risks for investors, the report noted.

Related Topics

China Sale Price Shanghai Stock Exchange Shenzhen Stock Exchange April May 2020 From

Recent Stories

COVID-19: UAE proves its mettle again, says local ..

41 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 June 2021

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE to chair 59th meeting of Standing Committee of ..

10 hours ago

Public schools in UAE set to welcome back students

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to hold 80 percent of ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.