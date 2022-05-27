NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :China's first salt cavern compressed air energy storage started operations in Changzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province Thursday, marking significant progress in the research and application of China's new energy storage technology.

The power station uses electric energy to compress air into an underground salt cavern, then releases air to drive an air turbine, which can generate electricity when needed.

The salt cavern was formed following the exploitation of the underground salt layer in the area. At about 1,000 meters below ground, the salt cavern has a storage room equal in size to 105 swimming pools.

The energy storage capacity in each cycle reaches 300,000 kWh of electricity, equal to the daily electricity consumption of about 60,000 residents.

"Compressed air technology could support the construction of new type power system with new energy as the main body, which can help the country achieve peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality," said Zhou Ting, deputy director of State Grid's Changzhou branch.

The energy storage was co-developed by China National Salt Industry Group Co., Ltd., China Huaneng Group and Tsinghua University.