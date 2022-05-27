UrduPoint.com

China's First Salt Cavern Compressed Air Energy Storage Starts Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 01:50 PM

China's first salt cavern compressed air energy storage starts operation

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :China's first salt cavern compressed air energy storage started operations in Changzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province Thursday, marking significant progress in the research and application of China's new energy storage technology.

The power station uses electric energy to compress air into an underground salt cavern, then releases air to drive an air turbine, which can generate electricity when needed.

The salt cavern was formed following the exploitation of the underground salt layer in the area. At about 1,000 meters below ground, the salt cavern has a storage room equal in size to 105 swimming pools.

The energy storage capacity in each cycle reaches 300,000 kWh of electricity, equal to the daily electricity consumption of about 60,000 residents.

"Compressed air technology could support the construction of new type power system with new energy as the main body, which can help the country achieve peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality," said Zhou Ting, deputy director of State Grid's Changzhou branch.

The energy storage was co-developed by China National Salt Industry Group Co., Ltd., China Huaneng Group and Tsinghua University.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity China Changzhou Progress Industry Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

New Zealand Prime Minister Confirms Planned Meetin ..

New Zealand Prime Minister Confirms Planned Meetings With Biden, Harris on May 3 ..

42 minutes ago
 US, UK Agree to Enhance Defense Cooperation on Art ..

US, UK Agree to Enhance Defense Cooperation on Artificial Intelligence

42 minutes ago
 Newly Elected Hong Kong Chief Executive to Visit B ..

Newly Elected Hong Kong Chief Executive to Visit Beijing From May 28-31

2 hours ago
 Tokyo shares close higher 27th May, 2022

Tokyo shares close higher 27th May, 2022

2 hours ago
 Woman attempts suicide in kasur

Woman attempts suicide in kasur

2 hours ago
 2280 litre adulterated milk wasted

2280 litre adulterated milk wasted

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.