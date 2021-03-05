UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Fiscal Policy To Remain Basically Stable With No Sharp Turns In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

China's fiscal policy to remain basically stable with no sharp turns in 2021

BEIJING, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :China will keep its fiscal policy basically stable and make no sharp turns in 2021, the finance minister said Friday.

The country will lower the deficit ratio and quota of the local government special bonds from last year, Minister of Finance Liu Kun told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.

However, compared with 2019, China's total deficit will increase by 810 billion Yuan (about 124.8 billion U.S. Dollars) to 3.57 trillion yuan this year. The quota of the newly-added special-purpose local government bonds for 2021 will stand at 3.

65 trillion yuan, up by 1.5 trillion yuan from 2019.

The general expenditure of the central government has decreased for two consecutive years. The money saved was used to expand transfer payments to the local governments, Liu said.

Liu vowed that China will continue to improve management of government debt, keep the macro leverage ratio basically stable, maintain the necessary support for economic recovery, and leave policy space to cope with future risks and challenges.

Related Topics

China Money 2019 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

2 hours ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

2 hours ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

2 hours ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECP’s press ..

2 hours ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

2 hours ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.