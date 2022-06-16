UrduPoint.com

China's Fiscal Revenue Down 10.1% In 1st 5 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2022 | 06:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :China's fiscal revenue declined 10.1% during the first five months of this year, compared to the same period of last year, according to the Finance Ministry, the country's state-owned news agency Xinhua reported Thursday.

The fiscal revenue totaled around 8.67 trillion Yuan ($1.29 trillion) in the January-March period of 2022.

The central and local governments amassed 4.05 trillion yuan ($0.6 trillion) and 4.62 trillion yuan ($0.69 trillion) in fiscal revenue, respectively, down 11.4% and 8.9% year-on-year.

The tax revenue totaled 7.25 trillion yuan ($1.08 trillion) in the first five months -- 13.6% down from the same period of last year.

The fiscal spending, on the other hand, rose to 9.91 trillion yuan ($1.48 trillion) for a 5.9% increase during that period.

