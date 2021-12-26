UrduPoint.com

China's Fixed-asset Transport Investment Tops 3 Trln Yuan In First 11 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 02:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :China's fixed-asset investment in the transport sector exceeded 3.28 trillion Yuan (about 514.98 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed.

In breakdown, highway investment exceeded 2.

39 trillion yuan in the January-November period, increasing 6 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Transport.

Investment in inland waterways reached 66 billion yuan, up 7.4 percent year on year, while coastal waterway investment surged 19.1 percent from a year earlier to 67.2 billion yuan, the data showed.

Meanwhile, investment in railways reached 640.1 billion yuan, while that in the civil aviation sector came in at 105 billion yuan, showed the data.

