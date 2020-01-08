UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Flagship Maritime Patrol Vessel To Serve Greater Bay Area

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

China's flagship maritime patrol vessel to serve Greater Bay Area

GUANGZHOU, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :China's first maritime patrol ship with a tonnage exceeding 10,000 tonnes is being built and will be operated by the Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration when commissioned, officials of the administration said Wednesday.

Designed by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited, the vessel, with a length of 165 meters and a tonnage of 10,700 tonnes, will be China's largest and best-equipped maritime patrol vessel, the officials said.

The vessel can carry multiple types of helicopters and is able to carry out cross-zone patrols as well as search and rescue missions under rough sea conditions.

As China's flagship for patrol, search and rescue on the high seas, the vessel will greatly promote maritime safety in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the officials said. China now has five maritime patrol vessels with a size of more than 1,000 tonnes.

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

65 countries participating in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam ..

47 seconds ago

Masdar City builds world’s largest mosaic made f ..

58 seconds ago

Fujairah oil products stocks jump as IMO 2020 take ..

16 minutes ago

CLIX attracts investments worth US$71.4 million

16 minutes ago

Rumors about Kashmir bear no truth: AJK president

18 minutes ago

Policy of keeping interest rate at double-digit op ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.