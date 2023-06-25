ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese Foreign Minister (FM) Qin Gang held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko in Beijing on Sunday, state-run broadcaster CGTN reported.

The two sides exchanged views on "Sino-Russian relations and international and regional issues of common concern," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement.

No further details of the meeting between the two diplomats were provided.

The meeting comes a day after Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner paramilitary group, called off his advance on Moscow and will leave Russia for Belarus.