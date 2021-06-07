UrduPoint.com
China's Foreign Trade Grows 28.2% In First 5 Months

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

China's foreign trade grows 28.2% in first 5 months

Ankara, 7 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :- China's foreign trade grew 28.2% in the first five months of 2021, compared to the same period of last year, the country's General Administration of Customs said on Monday.

Foreign trade volume expanded to 14.7 trillion Yuan ($2.3 trillion) in the January-May period. While exports gained 30.1% to around 8 trillion yuan ($1.2 trillion), imports grew 25.

9% to approximately 6.7 trillion yuan ($1 trillion) year-over-year.

Labor-intensive products grabbed the highlight during the January-May period, as exports of automobiles surged 95.8% to 75.6 billion yuan ($11.8 billion) and mobile phones were up 28.8% to 354.8 billion yuan ($55.5 billion).

The positive figures come despite the coronavirus pandemic having a negative impact on the global economy, and China continuing its trade.

