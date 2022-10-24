BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :China's foreign trade of goods jumped 9.9 percent year on year to 31.11 trillion Yuan (about 4.75 trillion U.S. Dollars) during the first nine months of the year, official data showed Monday.

Exports rose 13.8 percent year on year to 17.67 trillion yuan, while imports increased 5.2 percent from a year ago to 13.44 trillion yuan, according to the General Administration of Customs.