UrduPoint.com

China's Foreign Trade Off To A Good Start In 2023: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 06:10 PM

China's foreign trade off to a good start in 2023: official

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :China's foreign trade has gotten off to a good start this year, with an upbeat trend to follow, a customs official said on Monday.

The number of containers for export has been rising since late February, Yu Jianhua, head of the General Administration of Customs (GAC), told a press conference, addressing recent reports of empty containers piled at Chinese ports that have sparked concerns over trade.

Weekly GAC data shows that trade has been improving since February, according to Yu. Although the foreign trade of goods edged down 0.8 percent year on year in the first two months, exports expanded by a better-than-expected 0.9 percent, Yu said.

Trade firms have reported increased numbers of new orders, and total exports of electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and solar batteries surged in the first two months, Yu said.

These highlights could bolster trade growth in the months to come, he added.

Yu also cautioned against potential challenges such as dampening external demand and slow payments from some countries. The World Trade Organization lowered its forecast for 2023 global trade growth from 3.4 percent to 1 percent last October.

"Under the complex external trade climate lie opportunities, and the challenges are more global than local," Yu said, expressing confidence in securing stable trade growth this year as China's economic recovery continues.

Related Topics

World Exports China Vehicles February October From

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks ..

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks at Copenhagen Climate Ministe ..

27 minutes ago
 Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month wit ..

Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month with a thoughtful passenger journ ..

33 minutes ago
 Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in ..

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in Umm Al Qaiwain

1 hour ago
 Emirates Development Bank awarded â€˜Best Customer ..

Emirates Development Bank awarded â€˜Best Customer Experience Digital Platform&# ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesda ..

UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesday

1 hour ago
 Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for ..

Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for Happiness and Wellbeing

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.