China's Foreign Trade Up 2.1 Pct In H1

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 01:40 PM

China's foreign trade up 2.1 pct in H1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :China's customs data showed Thursday that the country's total goods imports and exports expanded 2.1 percent year on year in Yuan terms in the first half of 2023.

