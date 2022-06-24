UrduPoint.com

China's Forex Market Turnover Down In May

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2022 | 04:30 PM

China's forex market turnover down in May

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :China's foreign exchange market saw a turnover of 15.95 trillion Yuan (about 2.38 trillion U.S. Dollars) in May, down from 17.14 trillion yuan in April, official data showed Friday.

Specifically, the turnover of forex transactions between banks and their clients totaled 3.

17 trillion yuan, while that of interbank forex transactions stood at 12.78 trillion yuan, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In the first five months of the year, the country's forex market turnover totaled 90.76 trillion yuan, the data showed.

