China's Forex Reserves Rise In November
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 02:20 PM
BEIJING, Dec. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) --:-- China's foreign exchange reserves rose to 3.1175 trillion U.S. Dollars at the end of November, up 2.13 percent from a month earlier, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed Wednesday.
