UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Former Interpol Chief Pleads Guilty To Bribery

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 11:20 AM

China's former Interpol chief pleads guilty to bribery

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei pleaded guilty at a trial in China on Thursday to accepting $2.1 million in bribes -- a remarkable fall from grace for the former vice minister of public security.

Meng "showed repentance" during the hearing, said the Tianjin No.1 Intermediate People's Court in northern China.

The verdict will be announced at a "select date or time", it added in a statement on Weibo, a Twitter-like platform.

Meng is among a growing group of Communist Party cadres caught in President Xi Jinping's anti-graft campaign, which critics say has served as a way to remove the leader's political enemies.

He vanished last September during a visit to China from France, where Interpol is based, and was later accused of accepting bribes and expelled from the Communist Party.

In May, his wife Grace Meng was granted political asylum in France, after saying she was afraid she and her two children would be the targets of kidnapping attempts.

Related Topics

Hearing Kidnapping China France Visit Wife Tianjin May September From Million Xi Jinping Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 June 2019

1 hour ago

Fitch affirms Emirates Development Bank’s rating ..

10 hours ago

Ninth UAE-Japan Friendship Committee convenes in A ..

11 hours ago

Primary Care Conference showcases latest healthcar ..

11 hours ago

UAE signs recruitment MoUs with Vietnam, Nepal, Pa ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.