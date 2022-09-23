UrduPoint.com

China's Free Trade Area Network Contributes Significantly To Total Foreign Trade

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 04:00 PM

China's free trade area network contributes significantly to total foreign trade

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :China has been expanding its free trade area network since its accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001, Shu Jueting, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, said Thursday.

So far, China has signed 19 free trade agreements with 26 countries and regions, with partners covering Asia, Oceania, Latin America, Europe and Africa, Shu told a regular media conference.

The volume of trade between China and its free trade partners accounts for about 35 percent of the country's total foreign trade, the spokesperson said.

The country will further increase the proportion of trade in goods with zero tariffs, ease market access for trade in services and investment, take an active part in negotiations on new rules for the digital economy and environmental protection, and develop new systems for an open economy at a higher level, Shu said.

China will also ink more free trade agreements with willing partners, and work to enhance effectiveness of these agreements to benefit businesses and people better and faster, Shu added.

Related Topics

Africa World Europe China Shu Market Commerce Media Asia

Recent Stories

OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US ..

OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US Special Representative for Af ..

14 minutes ago
 PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into ..

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into social media

4 hours ago
 International judicial conference begins at SC tod ..

International judicial conference begins at SC today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.