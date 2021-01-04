UrduPoint.com
China's Freight Volume Shrinks In First 11 Months Of 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :China's freight volume totaled 41.85 billion tonnes in the first 11 months of 2020, down 1.2 percent year on year, official data shows.

The road freight volume dropped 1.2 percent from a year earlier, while freight transported via waterways declined 3.

6 percent, according to data from the Ministry of Transport.

In November alone, the country transported 4.65 billion tonnes of freight, up 7.2 percent year on year. Fixed-asset investment in transport increased 8.2 percent year on year to 3.2 trillion Yuan (about 490.4 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first 11 months.

