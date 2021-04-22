UrduPoint.com
China's Fresh Produce Exports To Mongolia See Robust Growth In Q1

Thu 22nd April 2021 | 10:50 AM

HOHHOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :China's exports of fresh vegetables and fruits to Mongolia saw robust growth in the first quarter of this year, according to customs figures. The goods passed through Erenhot, the largest land port on the border between China and Mongolia.

Over 26,000 tonnes of fruits and vegetables were exported via the port during the period, registering an increase of 25.1 percent year on year. The total export value hit 34.8 million Yuan (5.36 million U.S. Dollars), an increase of 33.6 percent over the same period last year.

The land port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is 714 km away from the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator. More than 80 percent of fresh fruits and vegetables in the Mongolian market are Chinese exports supplied via Erenhot.

Yang Yuchao from the Erenhot customs said the fruit and vegetable exports are of good quality and rich in variety, and that they enrich the dining tables of Mongolian people.

He said the customs bureau has opened a "green channel for agricultural and sideline products," which allows fresh fruits and vegetables to pass through customs at the fastest possible speed.

Chinese trade firms send fresh goods in refrigerated trucks to the customs, where the freight is reloaded onto trains to travel to Mongolia.

Yang said that Chinese exports of fresh fruits and vegetables to Mongolia have not been affected by the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Mongolia.

