BEIJING, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :China's major furniture manufacturers reported rising profits in the first half of the year, official data showed.

During the period, the total profits of major Chinese furniture enterprises stood at 17.48 billion Yuan (about 2.6 billion U.S. Dollars), up 2.

6 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The combined operating revenue of those companies declined 4 percent from a year ago to 360.4 billion yuan, the data showed.

Major furniture manufacturers are those companies with annual operating revenue of at least 20 million yuan.