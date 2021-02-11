UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Gaming Industry Maintain Momentum In 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

China's gaming industry maintain momentum in 2020

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The annual revenue of China's gaming industry increased to 278.7 billion Yuan (about 43.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2020, up 20.71 percent from the previous year, according to a recent report on China's internet development.

The mobile game sector, among all, had raked in 209.7 billion yuan in 2020, up 32.61 percent and accounting for 75.

24 percent of the total revenue, read the report by the China Internet Network Information Center.

Noting the proportion of console games in China's game market revenue is less than 2 percent in 2020, far below the 28 percent share of console games in the global market revenue, the report pointed out the great potential of China's console game market.

By the end of 2020, the number of China's online game users had reached 518 million, accounting for 52.4 percent of the total internet users, read the report.

Related Topics

Internet Mobile China 2020 Market All From Industry Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Air Arabia resumes flights to Colombo

21 minutes ago

IEA Slightly Downgrades Forecast for 2021 Oil Dema ..

3 minutes ago

Minsk Ready to Host Arms Control Negotiations - Lu ..

3 minutes ago

US Sanctions Hamper Work of Humanitarian Organizat ..

3 minutes ago

Three POs arrested in sargodha

3 minutes ago

State-land worth Rs 23.5 bln retrieved so far in S ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.