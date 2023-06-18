UrduPoint.com

China's Gansu Launches Rail-sea Transport Service To ROK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2023 | 11:10 AM

China's Gansu launches rail-sea transport service to ROK

LANZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :A freight train carrying 300 tonnes of magnesium chloride departed from a station of Wuwei City in northwest China's Gansu Province on Thursday, heading for north China's Tianjin Port before arriving at a port in the Republic of Korea.

This marks that the province has launched the East Asia international rail-sea intermodal transportation route.

The train, consisting of 15 40-foot containers, will first arrive at Tianjin Port via rail transport and then go to Kunsan Port in the ROK by sea.

The opening of the train indicates that the import and export enterprises in northwest China have established a fast and convenient international logistics channel with overseas markets. It is of great significance to promote the opening up of the western region of China and expand the economic and trade exchanges of countries along the Belt and Road, according to sources with the Lanzhou freight transport center of the China Railway Lanzhou Group Co., Ltd.

Related Topics

Import China Road Wuwei Lanzhou Tianjin Market National University From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st updat ..

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st update

11 hours ago
 Two died in road accident

Two died in road accident

11 hours ago
 Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

11 hours ago
 France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west ..

France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.