UrduPoint.com

China's Gansu Province Sees Foreign Trade Up 27.8 Pct In Jan-Aug

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 04:30 PM

China's Gansu Province sees foreign trade up 27.8 pct in Jan-Aug

LANZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Northwest China's Gansu Province saw its foreign trade reach 42.08 billion Yuan (about 6.09 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first eight months of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 25.3 percent, according to local customs.

During this period, the province's trade with countries along the Belt and Road hit 20.47 billion yuan, up 27.8 percent year on year, accounting for 48.6 percent of the province's total trade. Its trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) rose 48.9 percent to 9.02 billion yuan.

In the first eight months of the year, the five major trading partners of Gansu were Kazakhstan, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the European Union (EU), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Indonesia, with the total import and export value coming in at 10.

01 billion yuan, 4.26 billion yuan, 3.09 billion yuan, 3.02 billion yuan and 2.8 billion yuan, respectively, up 47.6 percent, 123.7 percent, 47.5 percent, 119.4 percent, and 745.4 percent.

Exports of mechanical and electrical products reached 3.94 billion yuan, up 27.9 percent year on year. The province's exports of agricultural products increased 35.5 percent, with export volumes of seed and Apple juice surging 49.3 percent and 77.5 percent, respectively.

Related Topics

Exports Import China European Union Road Indonesia Kazakhstan Democratic Republic Of The Congo Apple Asia Billion

Recent Stories

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hi ..

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hiatus

19 minutes ago
 HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

19 minutes ago
 Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced productio ..

Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced production to cover T20I matches

32 minutes ago
 FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salari ..

FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salaries

43 minutes ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

2 hours ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.