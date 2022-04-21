UrduPoint.com

China's Gansu Sees Foreign Trade Up 21.7 Pct In Q1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 04:20 PM

China's Gansu sees foreign trade up 21.7 pct in Q1

LANZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Northwest China's Gansu Province saw foreign trade grow 21.7 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year, local customs said.

The province's import and export value hit 16.6 billion Yuan (about 2.6 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to March, said Lanzhou Customs in the provincial capital.

Of the total, exports rose 51.1 percent year on year to 3.1 billion yuan, while imports increased 16.4 percent to 13.5 billion yuan.

During the period, the three major trading partners of Gansu were Kazakhstan, the European Union, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The import and export value reached nearly 4.4 billion yuan, 1.3 billion yuan, and 1 billion yuan, respectively, in Q1.

The province's exports of characteristic agricultural products increased significantly, with export volumes of seeds and fresh apples totaling 320 million yuan together, while mineral products and mechanical and electrical products were the main imported items.

Related Topics

Exports Import China European Union Lanzhou Kazakhstan Democratic Republic Of The Congo January March From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day sticker ..

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day stickers and features across their pl ..

1 hour ago
 PST candidates demand ETEA test center at Tank

PST candidates demand ETEA test center at Tank

3 minutes ago
 Salman steers Afghan Club to 1-0 win against Lakki ..

Salman steers Afghan Club to 1-0 win against Lakki Star in Ramadan Football Cup

3 minutes ago
 The siege of Mariupol

The siege of Mariupol

3 minutes ago
 Quality education key to progress, prosperity: Asi ..

Quality education key to progress, prosperity: Asif Khan

6 minutes ago
 Housing Minister calls for early completion of ong ..

Housing Minister calls for early completion of ongoing projects

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.