LANZHOU, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Northwest China's Gansu Province plans to build more than 30,000 5G base stations by the end of 2022 to cover all prefectures and cities in the region, according to the local government.

By the end of 2020, Gansu had built 8,509 5G base stations, which gave 24 percent of its residents access to 5G internet, said the Gansu Communications Administration.

Less developed than many of its eastern neighbors, the province has been actively promoting its 5G wireless network to upgrade industries and improve its appeal to investors.

The provincial capital Lanzhou, whose subway has achieved full 5G coverage, ranked first in 5G speed among selected Chinese cities in a 2020 survey published by the China academy of Information and Communications Technology.

The province also put into operation 5G-powered unmanned mining trucks in 2020, which can be operated remotely down mines to mitigate risks for miners.