BEIJING, Nov. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :China's garment industry registered steady expansion in terms of revenue, profits and exports in the first nine months of this year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

The combined operating revenue of the country's 13,155 major apparel enterprises reached 1.

08 trillion Yuan (about 148.85 billion U.S. dollars) in the period, up 2.2 percent year on year, according to the ministryThese companies raked in total profits of 49.6 billion yuan in the January-September period, up 1.8 percent over one year ago.

During the same period, garment exports of the sector surged 14 percent year on year to 118.5 billion U.S. Dollars, the data showed